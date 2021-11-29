E-booklet on Diabetes released

CHENNAI

29 November 2021 01:23 IST

To create awareness about diabetes among women and girls, an e-booklet titled Diabetes Know More for women and girls made by Diwas (Diabetes in Women Awareness Strategies) was released on Sunday. The e-booklet was released by Durga Stalin, wife of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Prepared as a part of the DiDi (Diwas Integrated Diabetes Initiative), the e-booklet seeks to educate women and girls to learn about all aspects of diabetes management and prevention. The theme for this year chosen by the International Diabetes Federation for World Diabetes Day was ‘Access to Diabetes Care: If not now, When?’, and according to Diwas, this is particularly relevant for women since women’s health is often looked at only through a narrow lens of reproductive health.

“While we have released the e-booklet in English first. It will soon be translated into all major regional languages. We want it to be circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms for easy access, so that it can shed light on all the questions that women might have with regard to the impact diabetes has on their health,” said Usha Sriram, founder, Diwas.

The e-booklet will provide all this information in the form of FAQs in simple language, and the Diwas team plans to make it available as an audiobook soon as well.