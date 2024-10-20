ADVERTISEMENT

Dyslexia Awareness Walk held

Published - October 20, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the Dyslexia awareness walk at Besant Nagar organised by Madras Dysiexia Association on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Over 400 people took part in the Dyslexia Awareness Walk held from Besant Nagar Elliot’s Beach on Sunday to mark ‘Dyslexia Awareness Month’. This one-km awareness walk was organised by Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) in collaboration with other stakeholders including GOLD Parent Support Group, Rotary Club of Madras East and Rotary Club of Besant Nagar.

Raising slogans, the event was flagged off by former DGP Sylendra Babu and Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking about the need to raise awareness MDA president D. Chandrashekar said, “These events enable parents, schools and teachers to identify and accept this neurological condition paving the way to facilitate remedial sessions for children with dyslexia to learn coping strategies using multi-sensory methods. This ensures that the individuals with dyslexia lead a productive life instead of slipping through the cracks. Though there is greater awareness regarding the disability today, some parents still do have a hard time accepting it.”

Various other organisations also took part in the awareness walk. Other events to mark Dyslexia Awareness Month will be held in November.

