Dyslexia association to hold online musical event

30 March 2021 01:15 IST

The proceeds will go to the welfare of the dyslexic children

The Madras Dyslexia Association will present an online musical event — Dyslexicon’21 — on April 3 to raise funds for the welfare of dyslexic children.

Dyslexicon ’21 will feature livestreaming of musical performances orchestrated and mentored by Pioneer Suresh. It is being put together by ‘Timber Tones’, a group of amateurs.

MDA founder-president D. Chandrasekar said the organisation strived to sensitise people on the condition “so that no child with dyslexia falls through the cracks.”

