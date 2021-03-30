ChennaiCHENNAI 30 March 2021 01:15 IST
Dyslexia association to hold online musical event
The proceeds will go to the welfare of the dyslexic children
The Madras Dyslexia Association will present an online musical event — Dyslexicon’21 — on April 3 to raise funds for the welfare of dyslexic children.
Dyslexicon ’21 will feature livestreaming of musical performances orchestrated and mentored by Pioneer Suresh. It is being put together by ‘Timber Tones’, a group of amateurs.
MDA founder-president D. Chandrasekar said the organisation strived to sensitise people on the condition “so that no child with dyslexia falls through the cracks.”
