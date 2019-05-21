Dysfunctional lights, a threat to pedestrians

Non-functional street lights on Parthasarathy Bridge, Old Washermanpet, make walking the most dangerous activity on earth. The danger is high especially at the walkers path on the lane towards Mint; most of the lights there don’t glow. Hundreds of pedestrians take this stretch to go to Washermanpet Metro railway station and Vallalar Nagar bus terminus.

“The high beam lights from vehicles proceeding towards Toll Gate from Mint and vice-versa blinds the pedestrians,” says A. Soundarya, a resident of Vallalar Nagar. After sunset, men can be seen sitting on the path, posing an inconvenience to walkers. As a result, some commuters walk on the carriageway. A Greater Chennai Corporation official promised to look into the issue and do the needful at the earliest. There are other complaints that pedestrians want addressed. One of them: The walkers’ path is unhygienic and strewn with trash.