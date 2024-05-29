GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dysfunctional escalators near Chennai’s Tambaram Sanatorium bus terminus irk commuters

Umapathy M, from Avadi, who used the escalator as stairs, said, "I have been coming to the Siddha Hospital for the past two months, and I have never seen the escalator work on either side.

Published - May 29, 2024 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Escalators on either side of Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand flyover in Chennai do not function

Escalators on either side of Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand flyover in Chennai do not function | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The escalators at the foot-over-bridge on the Grand Southern Trust (GST) road close to MEPZ, Tambaram Sanatorium bus terminus, and Siddha Hospital are not benefitting the public as they are no longer in working condition.

Umapathy M, from Avadi, who used the escalator as stairs, said, “I have been coming to the Siddha Hospital for the past two months, and I have never seen the escalator work on either side. It has been difficult for us.” Another senior citizen visiting the hospital from Singaperumal Koil was also heavily sweating while climbing the escalator-turned-stairs.

Meanwhile, a group of wedding decorators were passing over the FOB and were dismayed to find the escalators out of order. They carried large shopping bags on each arm and expressed their frustration. “We need to catch a bus from Sanatorium bus stop to Kancheepuram for a wedding. We are in a hurry, but it is challenging to get to the other side with all this luggage.”

Shop owners nearby also noted that one escalator has been out of service for a long time. Although the highways department repaired it once, both escalators have stopped working since December rains last year.

Social activist V. Santhanam from Chromepet said, “On May 27, a gathering of activists including me sat on the dysfunctional escalators and protested against the highways department. Even a few pedestrians joined us. This was aimed to draw attention to how beneficial this escalator was to senior citizens who visit the hospitals here. We request the officials to post a notice near the escalators on when the repairs are expected.”

An official from the Highways department informed, “We have ordered the spare parts from the concerned company, and it will start working soon.”

