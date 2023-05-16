Dykes, check dams across Palar to recharge water table in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur

May 16, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VELLORE

Dykes and check dams across Palar river to recharge groundwater in parched areas in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupatur districts are coming up. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has been constructing at least five subsurface dykes and one check dam across the river in these districts at a fast pace.

WRD officials said that dykes are being built at Shenbakkam (Vellore Corporation), Arumparuthi, Kugaiyanallore, Masigam villages in Katpadi and Gudiyatham taluks across Palar and its tributary, Malataru, in Vellore district, for the past few months. One dyke is also being built at Thiruparkadal village near Walajah in Ranipet district. Most of the new dykes will be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon.

Likewise, one check dam at Vettuvalam village near Pallikonda across Agaram river, a tributary of Palar, is also being built. Tendering process for two check dams at Poigai and Eraivankadu villages near Katpadi are in final stages. The entire work is being monitored by S. Ramesh, Executive Engineer (EE), WRD (Vellore division). “Dyke at Shenbakkam and the check dam near Pallikonda are nearing completion. Similar work in other villages are also being speeden up,” R. Ramkumar, Assistant Engineer (AE), PWD (Katpadi), told The Hindu.

Of five dykes, the dyke at Thiruparkadal village in Ranipet is the longest facility (1,345 metres) whereas the dyke in Masigam village near Katpadi across Malataru river is the shortest one (220 metres).

Dykes are funded under the National Agriculture Development Scheme and are being built at a cost of around ₹20 crore except for Thiruparkadal dyke which is being built at the cost of ₹48 crore. On an average, each dyke helps to recharge ground water to around three kms radius of the facility. It will help to irrigate around 20,000 hectares of farm land in at least 30 villages. Paddy is the chief crop in these villages due to less water usage.

Among check dams, the check dam at Vettuvalam village near Pallikonda across Agaram river is nearing completion with more than 70 per cent of the work being completed. Built at a cost of ₹11 crore, the check dam will be 120 metres long and will help to irrigate at least 6-8 villages in its vicinity.

At present, major municipalities like Ambur, Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Walajah, Ranipet and Vellore Corporation have recharge wells near the under construction dykes and check dams for domestic consumption. Once these facilities are completed, WRD officials said that more water can be drawn from these wells to provide regular water supply to residents.