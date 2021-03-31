DVAC traps Tangedco official

A consumer had applied for new power connection

Officers of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday arrested an employee of Tangedco while receiving ₹5,000 to process new connection.

An applicant complained to the DVAC, Kancheepuram Detachment, that Saravanan, Commercial Assistant, Tangedco, Karunkuzhi, Chengalpattu district, demanded ₹5,000 to sanction a new connection to his house.

A case was registered and a trap laid on Tueday. Saravanan, Commercial Assistant, was arrested while received ₹5,000 from the complainant. Cash totalling ₹7,000 was seized from him.