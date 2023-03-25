DVAC traps four govt. employees accepting money

March 25, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught four government staff redhanded at different locations while they received bribes during trap proceedings.

In one of the instances, a commercial inspector was arrested for demanding and obtaining ₹2,000 for issuing a new electricity connection.

Prakash, a resident of Kesavarajakuppam, Tiruvallur district, had applied for a new connection for his house through an e-sevai centre on February 24. On March 1, he visited the Tangedco office in Pothatturpettai and checked the status of his application with Ganapathy, commercial inspector. Again on his return home, he checked online about the status of application but its progress was not updated. Six days later, he met the commercial inspector who asked to pay ₹5,086 for government fees and demanded ₹2,000 as bribe for processing his application.

A week later, he paid ₹5,086 towards government fixed fees but the commercial inspector did not issue EB connection after paying the required fees.

Last Thursday, when Prakash contacted the commercial inspector over phone, the latter insisted the former pay a bribe of ₹2,000. Unwilling to bribe, he complained to DVAC, Tiruvallur unit. The officers of DVAC laid a trap on Friday and caught Ganapathy, the commercial inspector while receiving ₹2,000 from the complainant. The police recovered ₹25,610 unaccounted cash from him.

T. Suresh Babu of Pannapattu village, Chidambaram taluk, applied for name transfer in patta to his cousin through online mode. Pugazhendhi, village administrative officer (VAO), Pannapattu, demanded ₹5,000 as bribe for processing his application. Not willing to pay the bribe as demanded, he lodged a complaint with the officers of DVAC, Cuddalore unit. Devanathan, Additional Superintendent of Police, DVAC, went along with team caught Pugazhendhi red-handed while receiving ₹5,000 bribe from the complainant at Subbulakshmi Complex, Perumal Koil Street, Chidambaram town.

The police said instead of doing official duty at the office building in the village, he took a room on rent at the shopping complex and used it as an office. Three more VAOs of Thandareshwaranallur, Perunganallur and Kodiyalam villages used the room as their offices and the villagers had to visit them on the premises for processing their petitions. The revenue officers sealed the premises following the report from the DVAC.

Similarly, the officers of DVAC, Kallakurichi unit on Friday, arrested an aide of Peria Pillai, VAO of Karadi Sithur village, for receiving ₹10,000 from Venkatesan, of the village for processing an application for patta transfer. After informing the police and on their advice, Venkatesan went to hand over ₹5,000 bribe to the VAO and the VAO Peria Pillai instructed him to hand over to an aide Ponnusamy. Ponnusamy was caught while receiving ₹10,000 bribe. The VAO Periapillai escaped and absconded.

In Jayankondam, Ariyalur district, Manimaran, a contractor submitted bills of ₹15 lakh for the work he undertook to an assistant executive engineer Waheedhapa of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The officer demanded 2% commission ₹30,000 for processing the bills. Following complaint from Manimaran, the police laid a trap and caught her while receiving the bribe of ₹30,000.