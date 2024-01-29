GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC seizes ₹33 lakh of unaccounted cash from bank lockers of arrested Kundrathur Municipality Commissioner

She was apprehended in a trap case on January 11

January 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday seized ₹33 lakh of unaccounted cash from three bank lockers attached to the account of Kundrathur Municipality Commissioner Kumari and her husband Yugamannan.

In a press release, the agency said the accused officer was arrested in a trap case on January 11. After obtaining a search warrant from the designated court, investigators opened three bank lockers and seized ₹33 lakh of unaccounted cash. Besides the cash, 17 sovereigns of gold jewellery were also found, the DVAC added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.