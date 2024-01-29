DVAC seizes ₹33 lakh of unaccounted cash from bank lockers of arrested Kundrathur Municipality Commissioner

January 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday seized ₹33 lakh of unaccounted cash from three bank lockers attached to the account of Kundrathur Municipality Commissioner Kumari and her husband Yugamannan.

In a press release, the agency said the accused officer was arrested in a trap case on January 11. After obtaining a search warrant from the designated court, investigators opened three bank lockers and seized ₹33 lakh of unaccounted cash. Besides the cash, 17 sovereigns of gold jewellery were also found, the DVAC added.