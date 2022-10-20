DVAC searches office of Tambaram RTO, seizes unaccounted cash from touts  

₹70,840 unaccounted cash was seized from the touts inside the office; the agents had reportedly collected the money to be paid to the staff

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 21:38 IST

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise check at the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in Tambaram. The surprise check commenced around 4.45 p.m. and during the surprise check, ₹70,840 unaccounted cash was seized from the touts inside the office. The touts had collected the money behalf of the RTO and Motor Vehicle Inspector to issue the Certificate of Registration, driving licence and permits, said a press release.

