DVAC searches office of Tambaram RTO, seizes unaccounted cash from touts  

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise check at the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in Tambaram. The surprise check commenced around 4.45 p.m. and during the surprise check, ₹70,840 unaccounted cash was seized from the touts inside the office. The touts had collected the money behalf of the RTO and Motor Vehicle Inspector to issue the Certificate of Registration, driving licence and permits, said a press release.