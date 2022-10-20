The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise check at the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in Tambaram. The surprise check commenced around 4.45 p.m. and during the surprise check, ₹70,840 unaccounted cash was seized from the touts inside the office. The touts had collected the money behalf of the RTO and Motor Vehicle Inspector to issue the Certificate of Registration, driving licence and permits, said a press release.
DVAC searches office of Tambaram RTO, seizes unaccounted cash from touts
₹70,840 unaccounted cash was seized from the touts inside the office; the agents had reportedly collected the money to be paid to the staff
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.