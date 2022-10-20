DVAC searches office of Tambaram RTO, seizes unaccounted cash from touts

The Hindu Bureau October 20, 2022 21:38 IST

₹70,840 unaccounted cash was seized from the touts inside the office; the agents had reportedly collected the money to be paid to the staff

₹70,840 unaccounted cash was seized from the touts inside the office; the agents had reportedly collected the money to be paid to the staff

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise check at the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in Tambaram. The surprise check commenced around 4.45 p.m. and during the surprise check, ₹70,840 unaccounted cash was seized from the touts inside the office. The touts had collected the money behalf of the RTO and Motor Vehicle Inspector to issue the Certificate of Registration, driving licence and permits, said a press release.



Our code of editorial values