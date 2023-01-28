DVAC registers case against police constable who amassed 750.33% disproportionate assets

January 28, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against a Grade I constable who had acquired immovable properties in the name of his wife, which were 750.33% disproportionate to the known source of his income.

The accused, K. Soundrarajan, was working as Grade-I constable in Central Crime Branch, Chennai. During his tenure at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, Chennai, on deputation between 2014 and 2020, he was involved in corrupt practices. Later, he was compulsorily retired, the DVAC said.

From 2014 to 2020, he had acquired properties at Adambakkam, Guduvanchery and Omalur in the name of his wife Uma Devi. The FIR said Soundrarajan had spent over and above the known source of his income.

Assets worth ₹1.66 crore

The value of properties and pecuniary resources acquired in his name and in his wife’s name were calculated at ₹1.66 crore and the percentage of disproportionate assets at 750.33%.

It disclosed that during the check-in period, Soundrarajan was found in possession of pecuniary resources, which constituted the offence of criminal misconduct punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act. His wife abetted him, according to the FIR.