Chennai

04 November 2020 01:18 IST

A special team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the premises of the Tangedco office at Anna Salai, Chindatripet on Tuesday. The team seized ₹1.29 lakh in cash and incriminating documents from one of the Tangedco officers, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising