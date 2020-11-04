Chennai

DVAC raid on Tangedco premises

A special team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the premises of the Tangedco office at Anna Salai, Chindatripet on Tuesday. The team seized ₹1.29 lakh in cash and incriminating documents from one of the Tangedco officers, a press release said.

