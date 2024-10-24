GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DVAC conducts searches at government offices in 35 places in State, seizes ₹53 lakh

Published - October 24, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of Deepavali, the officers of Directorate Vigilance Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at Sub-Registrar offices, Regional Transport Offices, District Pollution Control Boards and other offices in 35 places across the State and seized unaccounted cash amounting to ₹53 lakh.

The operation started on Wednesday evening in Chennai and its suburbs to prevent collection of bribes by government employees from the public following reports of such corrupt practices in view of Deepavali.

Police sources said they seized ₹1.20 lakh at a SIPCOT office in Alandur and ₹20,000 unaccounted cash from a Sub-Registrar office in KK Nagar. The search was conducted at SROs in Redhills, Acharapakkam and Thiruporur.

A joint surprise check was conducted at the Poonamallee Municipality by the district inspection cell officer and the DVAC officers between 5.45 p.m. on Wednesday and 2 a.m. on Thursday. Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹2,00,700 was seized in the office, which includes ₹1,66,000 found in the records room and ₹34,700 from the staff and contractors. Further investigation is being conducted in this regard.

Similarly, they conducted a search at Integrated Modern Check Post in Elavur, Tiruvallur district and seized ₹ 90,000. DVAC has recommended departmental action against motor vehicle inspectors- Parthiban and Vijayabharathi. Cash amounting to ₹60,000 was seized from RTO, Kancheepuram, ₹4 lakh from Sathyamangalam in Erode district.

The DVAC also seized unaccounted cash from RTOs in Tiruchengode, Nellai, Ooty, Kollankode, Katpadi and other places.

