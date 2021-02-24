DVAC conducts search at Highways Department official’s house in Chennai

CHENNAI

A case was booked against Karthikeyani, the joint chief engineer, sources said

The officers of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted a search at the house of a joint chief engineer in Vettuvankeni, and unearthed diaries, other incriminating documents relating to disproportionate assets, said sources.

Sources said a case was booked against Karthikeyani, joint chief engineer of the Highways Department under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, following a complaint from a supplier.

When Ms. Karthikeyani was on deputation to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2019, the supplier had approached her for a contract to supply lights to all temples in the State. Even after receipt of illegal gratification, he did not get the contract. Hence he lodged a complaint with the officers of the DVAC .

Six diaries containing details of bribe transactions, bills pertaining to purchase of jewellery, bank passbooks and RC books of vehicles were seized from the house during the search, which lasted more than six hours. Further investigations are on, said DVAC sources.