DVAC conducts raids

Cash, liquor and documents were seized

The DVAC officials conducted surprise checks at 33 government offices of 14 departments across the State on Friday to prevent corruption during Deepavali festival.

They seized ₹18 lakh, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles worth over ₹6 lakh, 36 cracker boxes and incriminating documents.

Sources said the departments inspected were Tangedco, Transport, Registration, Fire and Rescue Services, Commercial Tax, Police, Land Reforms, Taluk Supply Office, Tasmac, Rural Development, Drug control, Industrials Safety and Health, Municipality, Town and Country planning.