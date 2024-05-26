GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DVAC books former T. Nagar MLA Sathya for misappropriation of funds

The MLA, with the help of one private contractor and five corporation officials of Kodambakkam zone, had misappropriated funds to the tune of ₹36 lakh by falsifying records and submitting inflated quotation

Published - May 26, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against former T. Nagar MLA and AIADMK leader B. Sathyanarayana alias Sathya and six persons with regard to misappropriation of Constituency Development funds in connection with the construction of multipurpose building in West Mambalam. 

A senior official of DVAC sharing the details of the FIR said the case pertains to misappropriation of funds allotted for constituency development to T. Nagar MLA Sathya in 2018-19. The MLA, with the help of one private contractor and five corporation officials of Kodambakkam zone, had misappropriated funds to the tune of ₹36 lakh by falsifying records and submitting inflated quotation. 

The various infrastructure works, includes the proposed construction of a multipurpose hall in Kasikulam of West Mambalam, which was not constructed at all and a multipurpose building on Brindavan Street of Kodambakkam. 

According to the FIR, the MLA also colluded with the corporation officials for constructing a multi-purpose hall on Easwaran Koil Street of Kodambakkam zone but constructed it with materials of sub standard quality and submitting false documents. 

The former T. Nagar MLA has been booked along with six other persons under four sections of Indian Penal Code and two sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. 

