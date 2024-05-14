DVAC books former health official, his wife for amassing disproportionate assets 

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a case against V.K.Palani, a former deputy director of health services and his wife N.Premila for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the FIR, V.K.Palani was formerly Deputy Director of Health Services, Kancheepuram and presently principal, Health and Family Welfare Training Institute, Egmore. He entered into government service as a medical officer in 1995.

In October 2021, when he was working as deputy director in Kancheepuram, a joint surprise inspection was conducted at his office in which ₹2.02 lakh was seized from him and two others. Subsequently, unaccounted cash of ₹3.22 lakh was seized from his house in Nolambur and a locker. After obtaining a search warrant from Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chengalpattu, the DVAC officials seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹29 lakh from another locker.

Listing out the assets, the DVAC said in the FIR that the quantum of disproportionate assets acquired by Palani in the check-in period from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021 has totalled to ₹1.79 crore which is 61% more than his total income. The computation of statement showed that the acquisition of assets by Palani and his wife Premila was found to be beyond his known sources of income.

Thereby, Palani had committed an offence of criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office and his wife Premila also had abetted the acquisition of disproportionate assets of Palani, the FIR said.

The case was booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

