GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DVAC books former health official, his wife for amassing disproportionate assets 

Published - May 14, 2024 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a case against V.K.Palani, a former deputy director of health services and his wife N.Premila for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. 

According to the FIR, V.K.Palani was formerly Deputy Director of Health Services, Kancheepuram and presently principal, Health and Family Welfare Training Institute, Egmore. He entered into government service as a medical officer in 1995.

In October 2021, when he was working as deputy director in Kancheepuram, a joint surprise inspection was conducted at his office in which ₹2.02 lakh was seized from him and two others. Subsequently, unaccounted cash of ₹3.22 lakh was seized from his house in Nolambur and a locker. After obtaining a search warrant from Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chengalpattu, the DVAC officials seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹29 lakh from another locker. 

Listing out the assets, the DVAC said in the FIR that the quantum of disproportionate assets acquired by Palani in the check-in period from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021 has totalled to ₹1.79 crore which is 61% more than his total income. The computation of statement showed that the acquisition of assets by Palani and his wife Premila was found to be beyond his known sources of income.

Thereby, Palani had committed an offence of criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office and his wife Premila also had abetted the acquisition of disproportionate assets of Palani, the FIR said. 

The case was booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.