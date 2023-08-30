ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC arrests woman bill collector for demanding bribe for name transfer of property in Kancheepuram

August 30, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bill collector Renuka demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 for executing the name transfer

The Hindu Bureau

The officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a woman bill collector of Kancheepuram Corporation for demanding bribe for effecting name transfer of a property. The DVAC officials arrested the bill collector when she took the bribe money.

Police said Sundar, a resident of Mathurathottam Street in Kancheepuram, had applied for name transfer of the 460-square feet of land to his sons in the Kancheepuram Corporation. The bill collector Renuka demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 for executing the name transfer.

Based on the complaint filed by Sundar, the Kancheepuram DVAC officials laid a trap and the bill collector was trapped when she accepted an amount of ₹10,000 near Aladi Thoppu Street on Wednesday.

