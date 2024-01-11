ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC arrests Municipal Commissioner, two others on graft charge 

January 11, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has arrested the Kundrathur Municipal Commissioner and two others on charges of demanding and accepting bribe for regularising a housing plot. 

In his complaint, Munusamy, a resident of Perungudi, said that Kundrathur Town Planning Inspector Balasubramaniam demanded ₹36,000 for regularising three housing plots and instructed him to meet the Municipal Commissioner Kumari to process the same. 

When the complainant met Ms. Kumari, the latter reiterated the demand and insisted that ₹36,000 be paid to Office Assistant Samson (OA) Sugirtharaj. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Munusamy preferred a complaint with the DVAC officials who laid a trap and arrested the OA soon after he accepted ₹24,000 from the complainant. The other two officials were also arrested, the DVAC said in a press release.

