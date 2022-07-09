Duty rooms for doctors get a makeover at RGGGH

The new rooms have wooden cots, air conditioner and internet connection

The new rooms have wooden cots, air conditioner and internet connection

Duty rooms for assistant professors who are on 24-hour duty are getting a makeover at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Already, the facility for women duty assistant professors was renovated at a cost of ₹7.2 lakh. Wooden cots have replaced the old steel cots and an array of facilities have been added. Known as duty assistant surgeon quarters, the facility is located in Tower Block-2. It now has a refrigerator, television, dining table with chairs, geyser, and has an air-conditioner, while the flooring has been replaced, the toilet has been renovated.

“We are renovating the rooms for assistant professors who are posted on 24-hour duty. The objective is to provide them with a comfortable facility to stay during their shift. We have readied the room for women medical officers while two more for surgical allied and medicine allied are getting ready,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

A section of women assistant professors of RGGGH said that the revamped duty rooms were clean and there were no mosquitoes or cockroaches unlike earlier. The noisy fans were replaced and a separate dining facility put in place. Internet access and an intercom facility were also available, they said.

In every government hospital, the need for proper duty rooms for doctors had been raised frequently. P. Saminathan, president of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, said a duty room with clean toilet facility, spacious accommodation with at least two cots and a provision to have television and internet connection to help doctors stay updated was necessary.

“Basic facilities are lacking for medical officers in many hospitals. In Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care centres, doctors are posted on at least eight 24-hour duties a month. It is important to create such facilities for doctors. In operation theatres, there should be separate toilets and resting facilities for women and men doctors as well as paramedical personnel,” he said.