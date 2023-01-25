ADVERTISEMENT

Duty doctor, two nurses transferred following child’s death at Vandavasi hospital

January 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

6-month-old baby boy dies at Government taluk hospital in Vandavasi after developing complications

The Hindu Bureau

Residents block the Vandavasi-Melmaruvathur Main Road in front of the Government Taluk Hospital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A duty doctor and two nurses of the Government Taluk Hospital in Vandavasi near Tiruvannamalai have been transferred to the Government General Hospital in Cheyyar, following the death of a six-month-old baby boy at the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.  

The action by the district administration comes after residents and relatives of the child blocked the Vandavasi - Melmaruvathur Main Road, demanding action against the hospital for alleged negligence.

The police said around 9.45 a.m, residents of the area and relatives of M. Ibrahim Moosa, 40, a flower vendor in the town, and his wife I. Jameena ,27, blocked the stretch. Along with Vandavasi South police, a six-member team led by R. Anamika, Sub-Collector (Cheyyar), pacified them. “Based on the preliminary report, we have taken action against one doctor and two nurses at the hospital. Further investigation is being done,” Mr. S. Babu, Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS), Tiruvannamalai, told The Hindu.  

An enquiry has been initiated against K. Divya, duty doctor, and K. Sivapriya, medical officer of the hospital.  

Initial inquiries revealed that the couple admitted the child, Mohammad Razul, in the hospital at 12.45 p.m on Monday for urinary infection. After initial treatment, the doctors advised admission at the GH in Chengalpattu for advance treatment. However, the couple preferred their son to get treated at Vandavasi hospital. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the boy developed complications and died in the hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, the residents demanded better facilities at the decades-old government hospital as most of the patients were always referred to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Chengalpet. The team assured them that necessary steps would be taken to upgrade the hospital.

CONNECT WITH US