‘Dust storm’ on Flowers Road

Work on a drainage collection pit was completed two months ago, but the road is yet to be relaid

Though two months have elapsed since Chennai Metrowater completed the work on the additional drainage collection pit at Flowers Road in Purasawalkam, the road is yet to be relaid. The link road provides motorists with access to many neighbourhoods; and the dusty and uneven road is giving motorists a bumpy ride.

The trench that connects the existing manholes and the new collection pits were levelled with coarse sand. Due to continual movement of vehicles, this spot has caved in.

“The road has to be relaid completely because the whole of it got damaged due to the new pit work. Steps should also be taken to prevent wrong-way driving especially from Poonamalle High Road to Flowers Road,” says K. Mohan, a motorist from Kilpauk.

Flowers Road is separated from other key stretches such as Ormes Road, Dr. Alagappa Chetty Road, Barnaby Road, Flower’s Road and Millers Road by a small triangular roundtana.

This was an important work taken up by the department drainage overflowing from manholes on Flowers’ Street has been a perennial problem for residents in the neighbourhood.

Decades-old narrow drainage pipelines have limited capacity to discharge drainage water from the congested neighbourhood. As a result, the drain on the stretch gets clogged regularly. To ensure free flow of drainage from these narrow pipelines, an additional collection pit was constructed.

“The entire stretch will be re-laid and safety features such as reflectors will be provided soon,” says a Corporation official.