During special drive, police seize 510 kg of ganja in Madhavaram

Intensive checking under way across the city, says Police Commissioner

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday said police personnel were conducting an intensive special drive against drugs across the city.

Over 1,680 kg of ganja was seized from drug cartels in the last three months. As many as 201 cases were booked and 368 accused arrested for possession and sale of the contraband, he said.

Trailed gang for 3 days

On Tuesday, the Commissioner inspected a major seizure of ganja by a special team of police personnel in Madhavaram. The team led by Madhavaram Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Balakrishnan shadowed a gang for three days.

On the receipt of credible information, they intercepted a tanker lorry carrying contraband from Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday.

On inspecting the tanker, they found a secret chamber in which the ganja was concealed.

The contraband was being smuggled from Vishakapatinam to Chennai and from here to Madurai, the police said.

About 510 kg of ganja was seized and the driver was arrested.

The total worth of the contraband could be around ₹70 lakh, they added.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Aggarwal said, “All personnel have been taking effective action. We are not stopping with just the seizure of drugs and the arrest of suppliers, we also trace the retailers and nab them as well. In case the retailers are caught, we also trace the origin and nab the suppliers. We are also arresting suspects who are holed up in Andhra Pradesh.”

Mr. Aggarwal said going by statistics, it could not be said that the number of murders had suddenly risen. He listed out the steps which had been taken to reduce the crime rate.

“We are trying to prevent all crime and are invoking the Goondas Act against history-sheeters. The Deputy Commissioners in 12 police districts are using the powers conferred on them to frequently initiate proceedings against the offenders,” he added.