During lockdown, this woman goes out to serve society, and her family

Despite the risks surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, V. Eswari, a conservancy worker with the Greater Chennai Corporation, goes out to work every day, and cleans the roads in Nolambur –Phase 1. She is now the sole breadwinner of her family.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, Ms. Eswari’s daughters have been compelling her not to step out of the house. But she is left with no other choice, as her two sons and two sons-in-laws, all daily wage earners, do not have any work now. “So my ₹9,000 monthly salary is essential to run the family. Since I am a contract worker, my salary will be cut if I take a day’s leave,” says Ms. Eswari, while eating her breakfast, standing near the Corporation’s garbage push cart.

To date, she is not very sure about her age. “I must be in my 40s. I have been working with the GCC for the past nine years and clearing garbage from the roads. My husband died 10 years ago and after struggling a lot, I managed to get my two daughters married,” she says.

Wearing gloves and masks provided by the GCC, she cleans the roads every day from 6 a.m to 2 p.m. The civic body provides breakfast and lunch every day. “Nowadays, when we ask for water many residents provide it to us, but ask us to clean our hands before taking the tumbler or bottle. But a few just refuse, fearing that they may contract the virus. This attitude hurts me and my fellow workers,” she says.

However she said that she would continue with the work -- be it COVID-19 or any natural calamity. “We are on the road, unmindful of our family’s safety, to serve the public. It hurts to see people roaming around without any reason. They should stay indoors and stay safe,” she cautions.