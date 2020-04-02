During lockdown, these two Chennaiites distribute free tea to keep spirits high

It just takes a big heart, not a lot money to help people during times of crises. An example of this are two mobile tea-sellers in Chennai who have been providing tea free of cost to the homeless, to sanitary workers and to police personnel in West Mogappair on a daily basis.

Meet 32-year-old Abdul Rahim, a resident of Mogappair, who earns a living by selling tea on his moped. Every morning and evening, he leaves his house with a container full of tea sufficient for 80 persons. “I was saddened by the plight of the homeless persons, and so I provide tea free of cost to them. Besides, I also give it free to conservancy staff and police men who are on duty in the locality. Some of them pay me, despite my reluctance in accepting the cash,” said Mr. Rahim.

Similar is the initiative by 36-year-old mobile tea vendor Ayyan Sami. “I have been selling tea for past 10 years. Before COVID-19, I used to supply tea to companies and earn around ₹20,000 per month. But since all factories are closed, I sell tea on the road now,” he explains.

However despite his poor income, he supplies tea free of cost to conservancy workers and the police. “Some of them pay me stating that I am also a daily wage earner. But I don’t ask for money,” he says.

Both their families are worried about their safety and are insisting they do not leave the house. “If I don’t earn money, I cannot pay rent and manage household costs. However I take necessary precautions and wear masks and gloves,” says Mr. Rahim.

Both men ensure physical distancing while selling tea. “I don’t allow anyone to crowd around the moped. Everyone should take efforts to remain safe,” adds Ayyan Sami.