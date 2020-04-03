During lockdown, Chennai police personnel play Good Samaritans

Police personnel are playing the role of the Good Samaritans in feeding hungry migrant labourers, platform dwellers and the wandering mentally challenged on the roads.

Moved by the plight of migrants who were thrown out from work spots, R.Vijayaragavan, Inspector of Police, Ambattur Estate, gave them shelter and food on his own initiative. Over 750 migrant labourers, hailing from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were jobless as many firms downed the shutters. They were clueless about where the next meal would come from as they were daily wagers and had lost their earning immediately after the lockdown came into force.

Mr. Vijayaragavan said, “We contacted Chennai Corporation officials, and individual sponsors also approached us for providing food. With assistance of those sponsors, we are providing food three times a day to the migrant labourers. We will continue to feed them until April 14.”

In Kilpauk range, P. Raja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, comes daily in a police jeep laden with food packets and water bottles and distributes them to the destitute and some mentally challenged persons in the area.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 10 live updates

Mr. Raja said, “They are already homeless and no one takes care of them. Their survival is uncertain as many eateries or tea shops which they used to depend upon are closed now. My close friends and myself pooled the money for feeding them. My friends could not come out in view of the curfew and so I have been assigned the task of distributing food to 250 persons three times a day. I am doing regular rounds and supplying foods to the needy.”

S. Sasikala, Inspector of Government Railway Police, is preparing food at her home and also at her office with help of her colleagues. She and her colleagues take the food in her vehicle and give it to the homeless and slum dwellers near Central Railway Station everyday. Ms. Sasikala said, “These people have nowhere to go and cannot be shifted to any home run by government at this time. We are feeding at least 25 people everyday, spending money from our own sources.”

S. Sivakumar, Inspector of Police, Virugambakkam, brought homeless people to a Corporation Community Hall. He supplies toothpaste, oil, soap and sanitisers to them besides food from the Chennai Corporation.

Deputy Commisssioner of Police, Triplicane, G. Dharmarajan distributed rice, masks and hand sanitisers to transpersons and slum-dwellers in the Chintadripet area.