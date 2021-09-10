ChennaiCHENNAI 10 September 2021 01:36 IST
Durga Stalin inaugurates hospital
10 September 2021
Durga Stalin, wife of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, inaugurated Dr. Lenin’s OrthoInde Hospital in Anna Nagar on Thursday.
Dr. Lenin is a pioneer in joint replacement and arthroscopic surgeries.
The chairman of the hospital Dr. Anuja said that the mission of the hospital was to provide best possible health care with state-of-the-art infrastructure accessible and available to all strata of society.
