Duraimurugan urges PM to save boats of Tamil fishermen

CHENNAI

10 November 2020 02:17 IST

AG had said SL laws don’t permit destruction of seized boats

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to prevent the alleged move to destroy 121 boats seized from the Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Expressing shock over what he termed an order of a Sri Lankan court for destroying the boats, Mr. Duraimurugan said it would deprive the fishermen of their livelihood.

“On the one hand the Sri Lankan government has promised that it would not attack the Indian fishermen and on the other it has decided to destroy the boats captured from the fishermen of Rameswaram, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and other places,” he said.

Calling upon the Prime Minister to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to save the boats through the Ministry of External Affairs, he said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also should bring pressure on the Centre.

In Colombo, responding to Sri Lanka police’s note seeking the Attorney General’s opinion on possibly destroying seized Indian trawlers in Sri Lankan custody, the latter had recently said that Sri Lankan laws did not permit that. The vessels could only be disinfected, in the wake of Covid-19, the prosecutor had said, according to an official statement. There are 100 plus Indian trawlers in Lankan custody. Many had already corroded.

(With inputs from Meera Srinivasan in Colombo)