Durai Murugan reviews progress of projects

March 03, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Friday reviewed progress of various water sector projects across the State.

Some of the projects that were reviewed include Mettur-Sarabanga lift irrigation, Tamirabharani-Karumeniyar and Cauvery and Gundar river linking projects and Athikadavu Avinashi projects. The Minister discussed steps to accelerate the work at the meeting.

Steps to restore the central Buckingham canal in Chennai in the first phase were also discussed.

The Minister instructed the officials to prepare project estimates to implement works based on petitions received under the Chief Minister’s grievance redress scheme, said a press release.

