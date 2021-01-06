Duo wanted in 61 burglaries arrested

CHENNAI

06 January 2021 01:13 IST

The police on Tuesday arrested a man who has 61 cases against him and his associate for burglary. The accused was identified as Murugan alias ‘Suruttai’ Murugan, 33, of Ullagaram.

He had committed a series of house break-ins and broke open the shutters of shops and stole goods in Pallavaram, Pazhavanthangal, Madipakkam, Tambaram and Pallikaranai. He burgled valuables and disposed them immediately to spend lavishly on himself.

After spending all the money, he would again commit offence at another place, said the police. His associate Akash, 21, of Ayappakkam, who used to do surveillance work for him, was also arrested.

They were arrested by personnel of Vyasarpadi police station after they struck at a house belonging to a complainant Sangeetha.

The police seized nine bikes, gold and silver articles and coins of foreign currency from them.