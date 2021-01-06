Duo wanted in 61 burglaries arrested

The police on Tuesday arrested a man who has 61 cases against him and his associate for burglary. The accused was identified as Murugan alias ‘Suruttai’ Murugan, 33, of Ullagaram.
He had committed a series of house break-ins and broke open the shutters of shops and stole goods in Pallavaram, Pazhavanthangal, Madipakkam, Tambaram and Pallikaranai. He burgled valuables and disposed them immediately to spend lavishly on himself.
After spending all the money, he would again commit offence at another place, said the police. His associate Akash, 21, of Ayappakkam, who used to do surveillance work for him, was also arrested.
They were arrested by personnel of Vyasarpadi police station after they struck at a house belonging to a complainant Sangeetha.
The police seized nine bikes, gold and silver articles and coins of foreign currency from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath