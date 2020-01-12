Duo robbed of gold bars worth ₹1.7 crore

The Elephant Gate police have launched a search to nab a four-member gang which robbed two employees of a Nellore-based jeweller of ₹1.7-crore worth gold bars in the city on Friday night.

The police said Kamalesh, a jeweller in Nellore, was supplying gold to various jewellers in Andhra Pradesh.

He sent his employee Dinesh Kumar, 19, with a driver in a car to Chennai to procure gold from Sowcarpet.

The duo paid ₹1.7 crore in cash and purchased gold bars weighing 4.3 kg from a dealer on NSC Bose Road. While they were returning in their vehicle, the gang waylaid them near Wall Tax Road at 8 p.m. The suspects claimed to be from Delhi police and asked the duo to cooperate in a search of their vehicle. The gang searched the bag containing gold bars and returned it.

After the gang left, Dinesh Kumar found the gold bars missing from the bag.

Initial investigation suggests that the gang members are Iranian nationals who have committed many such offences in the city.