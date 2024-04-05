Duo held for murder of migrant labourer near Mangadu

April 05, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested two persons, including a 33-year-old woman, for allegedly murdering a labourer from West Bengal at Gerugambakkam near Mangadu.

One of suspects, Sonia of Jharkhand, reported to the Mangadu police a relative of hers, Mohan Bhujakkar, 38, was found dead at a makeshift shed near an under-construction apartment, where many migrant labourers, including her and the victim, worked. She claimed that he’d ended his life. The police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The autopsy revealed that Mohan had been stabbed to death with a knife.

Following this, the police interrogated Sonia and she confessed that Mohan had found out about Sonia’s relationship with Kasantha Burman, 44, of West Bengal, another worker at the site. Objecting to this, he warned her to break it off. This led to animosity between them. On the day of the murder, they argued over the issue, which escalated into a scuffle, with Kasantha stabbing Mohan to death with the knife. Based on Sonia’s confession, the police arrested her and Kasantha. They were remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

