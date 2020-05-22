Duo held for breaching security of convoy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Traffic police arrested two youth Naveen, 19, who was driving bike, and his friend Sarathkumar, 20, for breaching through the security of the convoy of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami near Vivekanandar Illam. They were released on bail after a warning.

They were booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.