Police on lookout for duo who attempted to rob ATM in Poonamallee

Miscreants attempted to break open an ATM belonging to a private bank in Poonmallee late on Friday.

By the time passersby who heard noise reached the ATM and attempted to nab them, the two unidentified persons fled the scene.

The public surrounded the ATM and alerted the police. Police personnel reached the spot and began an investigation.

The duo attempted to break open the ATM to burgle the cash inside. Further investigation is on to trace the accused, and CCTV camera footage is being scrutinised to identify them, police sources said.