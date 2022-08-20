Police on lookout for duo who attempted to rob ATM in Poonamallee

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 20, 2022 23:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants attempted to break open an ATM belonging to a private bank in Poonmallee late on Friday.

By the time passersby who heard noise reached the ATM and attempted to nab them, the two unidentified persons fled the scene.

The public surrounded the ATM and alerted the police. Police personnel reached the spot and began an investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo attempted to break open the ATM to burgle the cash inside. Further investigation is on to trace the accused, and CCTV camera footage is being scrutinised to identify them, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app