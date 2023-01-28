Duo arrested for attacking woman

January 28, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Anna Square police have arrested two men for allegedly attacking a woman.

The police said while B. Dinesh Kumar, 22, a resident of Eswaradoss Street, Triplicane, had been talking with his three friends on Canal Street on Thursday night, a quarrel erupted among them and three of them attacked Dineshkumar. Hearing the commotion, his mother came out of their home and attempted to rescue her son. They hit her with a log and escaped from there.

On her complaint, the police arrested K. Kavinkumar, 29, and Prem Kumar alias Philip of Mattankuppam.

ADVERTISEMENT