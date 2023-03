March 28, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A fire broke out at a dumpyard for rubber waste near a private factory in Padi on Tuesday. The blaze, which started around 4.30 p.m., quickly enveloped the area. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Padi and Villivakkam rushed to the spot and put out the fire in about half an hour. The reason for the fire is being investigated.