Dumping of debris in Thiruvanmiyur Beach continues even after GCC installs board and CCTV

Published - September 18, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Dumping of debris waste continues even after Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) installed a board, and CCTV in Thiruvanmiyur Beach.

Despite the GCC’s efforts, unauthorised dumping of debris continues in Thiruvanmiyur Beach, close to Arupadai Veedu Temple, alleged a resident of Kalakshetra Colony, who identified construction debris being dumbed by unknown persons on September 17.

R. Durai Raj, chairman of Zone 13, said the Corporation had fitted cameras in the area and would soon look into the incident that took place. “People have been informed to refrain from dumping debris in undesignated areas, but this is still going on. An inspection of the area and its neighbourhood will soon be undertaken by officials,” he said.

In July, the Chennai Corporation replied to a tweet on a report by The Hindu regarding illegal road construction that said CCTV cameras would be fitted in the area for surveillance. Following this, a board warning people against dumping debris was erected and in August, a tender to install 12 CCTV cameras for ₹7.88 lakh was rolled out.

