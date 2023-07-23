Dug up roads and pothole-filled stretches in Valasaravakkam make for a bumpy ride

July 23, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated July 24, 2023 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

“The roads have been bad for the past two to three years, but in the last six months, with Metrowater digging to provide household connections, their condition has deteriorated,” says E.V. Rajaram, 71, a resident of Valasaravakkam, who has lived in the area for the past 47 years.

Roads that were in good condition were dug up to install pipes, but they have just left it re-laying, he says, and laments that driving a two-wheeler on these stretches often leaves him with a backache. “Councillors are aware of the situation and even Metrowater does not provide a clear date for completion,” Mr. Rajaram says.

Neither the main nor interior roads have been spared, making for bumpy rides and forcing residents to learn to circumvent potholes and uneven patches. Crossing a stretch of 2 to 3 km that normally took 10-15 minutes takes close to an hour in Valasaravakkam now, say residents.

After a short spell of rain on Sunday, road breaks and craters developed on Gandhi Road, Indira Gandhi Road, and Murali Krishna Nagar Main Road and were filled with muddy water, which forced commuters to skirt around them. Most of the cuts in the road are found at the centre, forcing drivers to stick to the sides even on narrow lanes.

Rajagopalan Street, located next to the Valsaravakkam police station, is an example of a road with potholes that get inundated after slight rain. Arcot Road has become narrow due to the ongoing Metro Rail construction, and the poor condition of roads has only made it tougher for commuters. With time, the situation is only worsening, say residents.

While previously, digging for stormwater drains was done at the side of the road, the current situation is caused by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply And Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) digging the centre of the road, said a resident. “Ramapuram Road is quite bad and if an IAS officer frequented the road, it would definitely have been fixed by now,” Mr. Rajaram says.

Sreenivasan, 60, says roads in Valasaravakkam have always been like this. “After being included in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), there was an improvement but when Metrowater began providing household connections, the cut roads were made worse by the movement of heavy vehicles. In a half-a-kilometre stretch you can easily find 20 hurdles,” he says. Mr. Sreenivasan, who owns a pharmacy, says many customers seek relief for backaches and relates it to the bad roads, complaining that change does not seem to be coming anytime soon.

“Roads are being dug up all the time but nothing much is done afterward to close them up properly. Mainly, the road from Valasaravakkam to Ramapuram towards SRM College is very bad,” says Vinoth Kumar, 35, an autorickshaw driver, who for this reason sometimes avoids trips in that direction.

According to GCC data, Valasaravakkam has 3,184 roads, and the civic body has permitted road cuts on 1,282 for Metrowater work, with 254 road cuts pending. “All infrastructure from drains, underground cables, sewerage lines, and household connections have to be fitted within the existing road’s space,” says S. Rajendiran, Chief Engineer (General).

As an added area, Valasaravakkam is now facing the brunt of developmental projects to bring it up to speed with the core areas. The buck is passed ultimately to the GCC after the other departments complete their work.

“If we re-lay the road prematurely, it will be dug up again for one work or the other. So, unless we receive a ‘No Objection Certificate’ after the necessary testing is done, we do not proceed with the re-lay,” Mr. Rajendiran says, and adds that since the civic body was responsible for the top layer, they were often the one’s blamed.