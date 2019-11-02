Dug-up road becomes a trap for vehicles in Egmore

Improper levelling of road after a stormwater drain-widening exercise along the Red Cross Road, formerly known as Montieth Road in Egmore, is making motoring dangerous, even for drivers of heavy vehicles.

Two weeks ago, the wheels of a tanker lorry got stuck in a pothole on the stretch which held up traffic for hours. Overflow of sewage from manholes nearby adds to the menace as it loosens the soil further. “The stretch is narrow and vehicles are parked on both sides leaving only little space for the moving vehicles. The potholes increase the risk at night, as the stretch is not properly lit. The street lights are blocked by overgrown trees,” says K. Satish, a motorist from Royapettah.

Every day, hundreds of motorists from Chetpet, Nungambakkam, Egmore, T. Nagar, Vadapalani, Kilpauk and Purasawalkam use this stretch. Red Cross Road witnesses more heavy congestion as motorists skip the busy Pantheon Road and Ethiraj Salai intersections, which are one-way routes during the rush hour. The stretch is also home to government buildings such as Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services headquarters, banks, government eye hospital, marriage hall and the Rajarathinam stadium. The stretch is also a key link to the second-hand wholesale automobile market in Pudupet.

Traffic policemen are deployed at other intersections such as Pantheon Road - Marshalls Road and Police Hospital Road - Pudupet Main Road. The Red Cross Road - Rani Lakshmibhai Road intersection does not have police surveillance despite the traffic problems.

Corporation officials said that the problem of loose soil along the widened portion of the storm water drain on the stretch, is due to clogging of the underground drainage system. However, motorists said proper levelling of the dug-up portions with blue metal before filling it up with sand would have prevented erosion.

“Steps will be taken to re-lay the stretch with bitumen,” said a Corporation official.