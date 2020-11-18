Due to glitch, Metro Rail commuters forced to walk through tunnel

Train stopped near Thirumangalam station for 15 to 20 minutes

Nearly 30 passengers were put through an ordeal as a Chennai Metro train halted near Thirumangalam due to a technical glitch. They had to walk through the tunnel to reach the station on Tuesday.

Around 8.15 a.m., the train, which was heading from Chennai Central to Koyambedu, stopped near the Thirumangalam Metro Rail station for nearly 15 to 20 minutes, sources said.

“The train operator contacted the Operation Control Centre (OCC). The passengers, with the help of the police and station staff got off the train and walked through the walkway in the tunnel to the nearest station, Thirumangalam,” a staff said. The Koyambedu to Chennai Central stretch runs underground and the tunnels connecting stations are usually built with a walkway so that commuters can walk in case of an incident and if the train stops.

Services on this stretch suffered a delay of about 10 minutes for half an hour and the passengers were then taken to Koyambedu in another train a little later.