Dubai-bound flight receives hoax bomb threat call

The flight which was supposed to leave at 7.20 a.m. will proceed towards its destination later in the day

PTI Chennai:
August 27, 2022 10:31 IST

Image used for representation purpose. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A bomb threat phonecall received by a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday turned out to be a hoax, authorities said.

Following the anonymous call received at the police control room, a thorough check was undertaken by the security agencies to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the Indigo aircraft, airport officials said.

However, no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief.

Subsequently, the flight which was supposed to leave at 7.20 a.m. will proceed towards its destination later in the day, officials added.

Around 170 passengers and crew members of the flight were provided accommodation.

An inquiry is on to trace the caller. 

