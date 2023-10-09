HamberMenu
Dubai-based rice merchant cheated, agent arrested in Chennai

October 09, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud Wing (EDF)-I of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 33-year-old businessman for allegedly cheating a Dubai-based businessman of ₹54.99 lakh after receiving it on the pretext of supplying rice.

Sakhul Hameed set up branches of Starwings General Trading LLC in Dubai and Chennai, and had been exporting rice and pulses from India, particularly to Sudan and Dubai. In 2021, he was given a contract to supply rice for preparing huge quantities of gruel during Ramzan.

He had entered a purchase agreement with Muhammad Zahir Hussain, 33, who runs an agency at Thousand Lights, Chennai, for procuring and supplying 502 tonnes of rice for ₹2 crore.

Based on the agreement, ₹54.99 lakh paid in three instalments as advance through bank transactions and Hussain, who received the advance, did not supply rice on one pretext or the other. When the complainant asked him to export rice, Hussain abused and threatened to kill him.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Hameed, the police arrested Hussain from Thoraipakkam.

