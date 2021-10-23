Duathlon flagged off in Chennai to raise awareness, funds for paediatric cancers

Apollo Cancer Centre and Neville Endeavours Foundation organised the duathlon, which saw participation from several members of FLO, the women’s wing of FICCI

Several members of FLO, the women’s wing of FICCI, participated in a duathlon organised along with Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai on Saturday, to raise awareness and funds for the treatment of paediatric cancers.

Apollo Dawn to Dusk (D2D) Duathlon 2021, was flagged off by Harshad Reddy, Director, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre and Neville J. Bilimoria, Founder of D2D Marathon, Neville Endeavours Foundation.

Besides raising awareness around paediatric cancers, Apollo’s D2D Duathlon also promotes the need for a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of cancers. Funds raised through the duathlon would be contributed towards the treatment of young cancer patients.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals; Jeyasree Ravi, Chairperson FICCI FLO - Chennai Chapter and Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals participated in the event along with 50 other women from FLO.

Apollo Cancer Centre and Neville Endeavours Foundation joined hands to increase awareness, and garner support for treatment of underprivileged paediatric cancer patients, said Ms. Preetha Reddy who encouraged more participation to raise funds for the cause.

Online registrations for the Apollo D2D duathlon are open at www.apollod2d.com till November 13. The participants can run, walk, or cycle to cover the distance of a minimum 3 km to 125 km at their own pace and location of their choice, said a press release.