DTEA Alumni Trust to hold centenary celebrations of school in Chennai

February 11, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The alumni of the Delhi Tamil Education Association schools will honour nearly 50 of their teachers as well as some distinguished alumni from the school, at an event held on February 12

The Hindu Bureau

Several alumni of the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) Schools, will get together on February 12 in Chennai, to celebrate their beloved teachers and some of their accomplished alumni.

On the occasion of the centenary year celebrations of the school, the alumni trust has organised celebrations in Chennai. The school, which was started in Delhi, has now grown to have eight branches in the national capital, T. V. Raghuraman, one of the trustees of the DTEA Alumni Trust said.

“The celebrations will be held at Chettinad Vidyashram School between 1.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. While the school is in New Delhi, we are also holding the celebrations in Chennai because many of our alumni and teachers stay here. Several of them are also planning to fly down from other cities for the event. Our aim is to celebrate nearly 50 of our beloved teachers who have taught different batches of students and some of our distinguished alumni including K. R. Balakrishnan, doctor at MGM Healthcare, music director Bharadwaj, carnatic musician O. S. Arun and Colonel Krishnaswamy who was the recipient of the Veer Chakra Award,” he said.

What started as a small group of students who got together in 1990 as the Alumni Trust, has now expanded significantly over the years with over 9,000 persons, he added. “Over the last two decades, we have all come together and contributed nearly ₹3.5 crore to provide various facilities for the school as and when required. We will continue to do as much as we can in future as well,” he added. 

