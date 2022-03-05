DSP’s son arrested for knocking down a woman

CCTV footage showed the woman crossing the road near Chennai Central

A son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested for fatally knocking down a 30-year-old woman driving a police vehicle.

The victim was identified as Amirtha, 30, from Chetpet, a private bank employee. The police said that the accused, Lokesh, 21, who drove the vehicle, was the son of DSP Kumaran of a special unit in Chennai.

On Friday morning, Lokesh was returning home after dropping his mother in the Mr. Kumaran’s official vehicle at Chennai Central Railway station. CCTV footage of the accident showed the woman crossing the Poonamallee High Road towards the median around 6 a.m. She tried to run back from the median when she was hit by the vehicle driven by Lokesh, said the police. She died at a hospital on Saturday.

The Traffic Investigation police, Anna Square, booked a case and investigated. Senior police officials are also inquiring about Mr. Kumaran allowing his family to use the official vehicle. Lokesh was arrested and released on station bail.

Dies in accident

Meanwhile, a food delivery agent was killed in a road accident in Nerkundram on Friday night after falling from his vehicle.

The victim was identified as M. Mangal Singh, 20, from Koyambedu who was working as a food delivery agent in a popular company. Around 9 p.m, he was riding his two-wheeler and rammed two women who were crossing the Poonamallee High Road. The injured were identified as D. Angel, 57, Special Sub Inspector of Police, attached to the Traffic Investigation wing, Aminjikarai and her daughter D. Sherin, 24.