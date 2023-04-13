ADVERTISEMENT

Dry weather to push the mercury level up by a few notches this week

April 13, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Summer heat has already crept up in the State as the temperature touched the 40-degrees Celsius mark in Erode and Tirupattur on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

The temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to go up by a few notches this week as dry weather has set in on Wednesday. Places which have managed to experience a relatively balmy weather so far may begin to feel the scorching sun as the temperature may rise by two or three degrees Celsius.

Summer heat has already crept in as the maximum of the weather stations recorded above normal or close to normal day temperature on Wednesday. The temperature touched the 40-degrees Celsius mark in Erode and Tirupattur. It inched close to 40 degrees Celsius at some other places like Salem, Karur Paramathi and Namakkal.

Heat has also caught up with Chennai, which was registering close to normal temperature until now. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius and 36.6 degrees Celsius.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the strengthening of westerly winds would push the maximum temperature up by a few notches. The trough/wind discontinuity would develop a possibility of convective rain, particularly in the interior parts of the State.

Erode has logged in the highest maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius so far this April, followed by Karur with 38.4 degrees Celsius. Kodaikanal has recorded the lowest day temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

North coastal places, including Chennai, and hill stations have experienced a relatively mild summer as the mean temperature was less than normal in the region so far this April. Those in south coastal and interior places had a harsh weather with the mean temperature being above normal. The varying temperature depended on several weather parameters, he said.

Tamil Nadu has received a bountiful summer rain so far, with 45% surplus till April 12. The ensuing southwest monsoon may be normal. Though India Meteorological Department had issued a forecast for the country, the maps in the bulletin indicated a normal southwest monsoon for Tamil Nadu, officials noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / weather

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US